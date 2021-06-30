Armstrong speaks out against the Clean Future Act

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong is speaking out against the Clean Future Act.

It aims to address the climate change crisis by delivering clean energy to consumers and building up a more reliable power transmission system throughout the country.

The House Subcommittee on Energy, which Armstrong is on, held a hearing Tuesday to discuss the Clean Future Act. Armstrong says it’s not good for North Dakota.

“The technology needed to implement the Clean Future Act does not exist. What the Clean Future Act will do is to devastate North Dakota’s economy whether it’s ag community, energy community or just the entire rural community as general,” Armstrong said.