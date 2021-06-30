Sanford Health celebrates opening of region’s first orthopedics & sports medicine hospital

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Those at Sanford Health and The Chamber come together to celebrate Sanford’s new orthopedics and sports medicine facility with a ribbon cutting Tuesday.

The vision for the roughly $30 million project has been in the works for more than a decade.

The facility at 1720 University Drive South in Fargo is the region’s first stand-alone orthopedics and sports medicine hospital.

It allows patients to receive all orthopedics-related care in one place as opposed to visiting various Sanford Health facilities, including evaluations, surgeries and physical therapy.

“And then at the same time under this roof, we can be conducting state-of-the-art research and things along those lines that will help to develop and advance medicine in the future,” explained Sanford Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine specialist Dr. Bruce Piatt.

The facility has been open to patients since June 14th.