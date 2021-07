Slow Start Plagues RedHawks in Loss to Winnipeg

Goldeyes beat the RedHawks 9-5

FARGO, N.D. — The Winnipeg Goldeyes used a five-run third to take the lead over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and never looks back winning 9-5.

RedHawks didn’t put a run across until the fifth.

They’ll look to take the series on Thursday with an afternoon first pitch of 12:30.