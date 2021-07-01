NDSU Breaks Ground On New Track And Field Facility

The $5 million privately-funded complex is set to be completed entirely by the fall of 2022

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – A new Track & Field facility is coming to NDSU. Ground has broken on the privately-funded $5 million complex that will be completed in two phases.

The first is the track surface and competition area. that includes an eight-lane 400-meter track, three dual-direction pole vault runways, and a pair of duel-direction horizontal jump runways. There will also be designated space inside the oval for shot put, discus, hammer, javelin, and high jump competition. That’ll be finished by this fall.

The second phase is constructing a 3,500 grandstand on the west side, which will include a press box and game operations system. That is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022.