North Dakota term limits petition submitted for approval

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – A group has submitted to the Secretary of State a proposed state Constitutional amendment for term limits.

The measure would limit the Governor to two four year terms, and legislators could serve up to eight years in each House. It would not affect current office-holders.

Another provision would prohibit the Legislature from putting a Constitutional amendment on the ballot that would repeal term limits.

If the language is approved, the sponsoring committee would have one year to gather 31,164 valid signatures, in order to get the measure on the ballot.