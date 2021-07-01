Sen. Hoeven discusses drought with producers in Argusville

Senator John Hoeven and members from the Risk Management and Farm Service Agencies making their final stop on their tour discussing drought conditions across North Dakota.

ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota is just one of many states seeing major drought conditions.

“We have bad drought in North Dakota and so we need to help our farmers and ranchers and particularly our ranchers are feeling it now. They need feed, forage to take care of their cattle and of course, it affects our farmers too,” North Dakota Senator John Hoeven said.

They’re educating producers about assistance programs and hearing feedback on how to improve assistance. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the state has D4 areas meaning exceptional drought.

“We do have programs like the Livestock Forage Program that provides up to 60% of the cost to feed on a monthly basis on a five-month stretch,” Hoeven said.

Other programs are: Emergency grazing – Producers in 50 North Dakota counties are eligible. It will give emergency grazing of Conservation Reserve Program acres at limited capacity.

Another program is the Emergency Livestock Assistance Program. It assists producers in losses not covered by other disaster programs. Hoeven is trying to change the deadline for CRP so producers can use the land before it gets too dry. He’s also pressing the RMA to hand out insurance payments quicker.

Hoeven says if we have a solid-state and federal program, producers will get through this hardship.

“We combine the federal programs with the state programs and hopefully between the two we can get our farmers and ranchers through this tough drought,” Hoeven said.

Hoeven secured additional funding and eligibility for the Quality Loss Adjustment and Wildfire, Hurricane, and Indemnity Programs.

