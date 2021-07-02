Fate Leads NDSU Baseball Alum Luke Lind to Opportunity With RedHawks

RedHawks signed Lind who left baseball after being released by the Los Angeles Angels

FARGO, N.D. — A familiar face to North Dakota State baseball fans returns to the mound at Newman Outdoor Field this time donning the RedHawks colors.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be here. I’m just grateful for the opportunity,” Lind said. “I’m ready to go. I’m ready to be back.”

It wasn’t easiest of roads getting to this point.

After leading the Summit League in strikeouts his senior season back in 2017, Lind spent two years in the Los Angeles Angels system before becoming one of the many cuts organizations made last summer due to COVID.

“It was more mentally hard than anything. Not really knowing what was next,” Lind said. “Not really having a plan. Once you give everything to the game it’s tough.

After getting a full-time job outside of baseball, Lind knew he had to get back in. Talking with his former NDSU coaches they put him in touch with manager Chris Coste and general manager Matt Rau and within in a few days it was back to doing what he loved part of a staff who has already put nine back in the minors this summer.

“Extremely attractive. That’s what drew me up here and ironically its Fargo. Out of all places in the nation,” Lind said. “It lead me back here and I think that’s fate. If its not, I don’t know what is. It’s eye opening. It shows you that this team has great players. Great dudes. Great coaches. It starts from the top and it’s showing.”

As Lind starts to work his way back in there is one factor from the minor league experience he knows will help him succeed.

“Knowing my routine. Knowing what gets me ready to play everyday and that took a little bit to learn with the Angels,” Lind said. “Not overdoing it. The grind of the minor leagues. Being on the buses. Showing up to the field early. Things like that.”

Lind still has yet to throw in any game action for the RedHawks, however hopes to add some juice to the bullpen when he does get that call from the dugout.