Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 2 in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash.

U.S. Highway 2 west of Grand Forks at Airport Rd is blocked. The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story. More details are expected later.