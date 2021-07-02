Police officers testify in Salamah Pendleton trial

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) —The trial for a man accused of killing his mother and a Grand Forks Police Officer has ended for the week.

Salamah Pendleton will be back in court Tuesday.

“It smelled like a gun range. There were bullet holes everywhere. Like I said, the sound of running water from the water heater being shot up,” Grand Forks Police Officer Jason Kaiser said.

The prosecution ended the second day of testimony with officers who responded to the scene the day Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte was shot and killed.

“Once you observed that other officers were rendering aid to Officer Holte, what did you do?” The prosecution asked.

“At that point, I got on the radio and requested more units immediately,” Grand Forks Police Officer Jared Braaten said.

Officer Braaten went over the details of May 27th, 2020.

Officers also described how they helped paramedics remove Officer Holte and put him into the ambulance. Before Pendleton was taken from the scene, officers noticed a gun.

“There’s a rifle on the floor?” The defense asked Officer Braaten.

“Next to the suspect,” Braaten responded.

“And you had some initial concerns about the suspect being engaging in grabbing his rifle?” The defense asked.

“Yes,” Braaten said.

“There was never any attempt on his part to do so?” The defense asked.

“No,” Braaten said.

The state also called neighbors from the apartment building to the witness stand.

“I heard multiple gunshots from across the hall,” The Prosecution’s witness said.

“Can you describe with us what the gunfire sounded like?” The prosecution said.

“It was multiple. Pow, pow, pow all over the place. I jumped when I was lying down and went to the patio and stood behind a wall,” The witness responded.

When the defense begins its case, they expect to put Pendleton on the stand.