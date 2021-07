Post 2 Sweeps Double Header On Roger Maris Night

Fargo took game one, 2-1, before winning the second, 4-1

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Fargo Post 2 swept a pair from Minot at home on Friday. They took game one, 2-1, before holding their opponents to a run in the second game. They scored four. All Fargo players wore number 9 as part of Roger Maris night.