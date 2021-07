RedHawks Use 7-Run Second Inning to Top Milwaukee

F-M beat the Milkmen, 14-4

FARGO, N.D. — After taking three out of four from Winnipeg, the winning continued for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Friday night taking down Milwaukee, 14-4.

F-M used a 7-run second inning to get the offense going.

Dylan Kelly, Will Zimmerman and Sam Dexter combined for 9 of the 14 runs scored.