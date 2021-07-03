Redhawks Win 3rd Straight; Go For Sweep Of Milwaukee

FM improved to (25-18) with 4-3 win over Milwaukee Milkmen on Saturday evening

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks may not have put on an offensive clinic for fourth time in six games, but they came out victorious. Chris Coste’s squad took down the Milwaukee Milkmen, 4-3, on Saturday evening.

The Redhawks got on the board in the 3rd thanks to Manuel Boscan’s 4th home run of the year, a two run shot over the left field wall. Gage Hinsz got the start, going 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out a pair.

FM goes for the sweep tomorrow afternoon at 1pm before hitting the road for a six game trip.