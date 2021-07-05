Bell Bank Hosts AgViews Live Conference

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Bell Bank is rebooting its annual Ag Views Live Conference after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“We all have a direct connection or indirect connection to what goes on in the ag sector,” Bell Bank Agribusiness Development Senior Vice President Lynn Paulson said.

Bell Bank is hosting an agriculture conference at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Fargo.

“Producers, we got bankers, we got agribusiness people, we got bank regulators, we got attorneys, so it’s a good cross-section of people,” Paulson said.

The event starts at 7:30 am. It includes free lunch, but the main goal is to educate everyone on the status of North Dakota’s agriculture.

“We certainly speak to our producers that are in the trenches every day about what’s going on. What we see successful producers doing, but then again we’re going to open it up a little bit. We’re talking about how the consumer is agriculture’s new boss. They are driving everything in terms of their buying habits. What they want to buy,” Paulson said.

There are going to be conversations on how the drought is impacting producers. Paulson says the pandemic drove the agriculture capital up.

“The numbers are so much bigger now. We talk about what’s different about the 1980s till today and one of the biggest differences is there’s a lot more zeros and commas,” Paulson said.

There are a few guest appearances. Agriculture Finance Professor Dr. David Kohl and auction experts Kevin Pifer and Scott Steffes are all going to speak on different aspects of ag culture.

Paulson believes this event is a chance for producers to walk away with new information.

“Farm procedures are very independent. They don’t like to necessarily share things that are going on, but we break down some of that a little bit because certainly not talking about individual operations, but being able to talk about things we are seeing in operations that maybe they wouldn’t otherwise be a pivot to,” Paulson said.

