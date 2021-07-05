Treysen Eaglestaff Continues UND Basketball Legacy

The Bismarck High junior committed to North Dakota to play Basketball starting in the 2022-23 season

GRAND FORKS, ND (KVRR) – UND Men’s Basketball lost seventeen of their 26 games last season but they just might be getting a boost from someone on the central part of the state.

Bismarck High rising senior Treysen Eaglestaff has committed to North Dakota for the 2022-23 year. It comes on the heels of a junior season in which he averaged 23 points a game, a single season school record and the second best mark in the W.D.A. He’s the grandson of former UNDer, Robert Eaglestaff, who played there in the 1970s after setting a North Dakota high school record by scoring 69 points in a game. The third generation Eaglestaff is proud of his roots and is thrilled to suit up in green and white.

“This is my school, I got to follow some legacy at least,” Eaglestaff said. “They’re division 1, I’ll get a full ride without my mom paying for school. That’s all I want to do cause she did so much for me. I got the offer in, I think it was January, definitely it was January or February. Then I asked my mom, cause I was freaking out, I was like, ‘should I just commit now?’ And she was like, ‘no you got to wait. What if you want to go bigger or something like that?’ I was like, I wouldn’t imagine myself anywhere else. I love the coaching staff there and everything else.”