West Fargo Patriots Thriving With Roster Of Age Variety

The Patriots are (23-7) overall and (9-1) in conference play so far this season

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Halfway through the Legion season, the West Fargo have found a formula for winning. Through 30 games, the Patriots are (23-7) and winners of nine of ten conference games.

The Pats gear up for four games this week starting with a pair against Minot at home tomorrow. They’ll face Moorhead a day before playing in the Gopher Classic over the weekend. This squad is made of up of some college returners along with some Packers and Mustangs. Their head coach, points to all facets of the team for this string of success and how unique this group is that allows for easier practices.

“They take so much individual responsibility in doing things the right way, playing the game the right way,” Jordan Rheault said. “We don’t have to run anything too much military style like maybe we have the year before or two years before. It’s just a lot of seniors leading the ball club in the right direction. I think the unique part would be, after this year, we probably have guys going to seven, eight different schools, whether it’s back to high school or whether it’s different colleges in many different states. I think there’s one kind of final ride for this club and then after that a lot of these guys are going their separate ways in life.”