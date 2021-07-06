Update: Police still searching for 31-year-old Fargo woman

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Karri Daugherty.

Daugherty was reported missing July 5 and was last heard from on July 1.

Daugherty is 31 years old, 5’5″, 130 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, tan boots, and a dark purple zip up hooded sweater.

Police have followed up on possible known addresses and phone locations.

Anyone with information regarding Daugherty can call 701-451-7660 or your local law enforcement agency.