Redhawks Head Into Week With Scorching Bats

FM heads into Tuesday evening's game against Winnipeg a game out of first place in the North Division

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Redhawks head into the week eight games over .500 having won five of the last six and as the best offensive teams in the division and one of the best in the whole league.

They’re top two in a bunch of major stat categories, only trailing Sioux Falls. As a team, Chris Coste’s squad is batting just over .300, with a .470 slugging percentage and a .836 on base. Their 464 hits lead the American Association and the 270 RBIs and 289 runs are good for 2nd. Leo Pina has scored 40 of those, tied with Adam Walker II for the most. He’s also owns the third best average in the league at .381, leading the A.A. in hits with 67. The manager credits it all to spots one through nine in the lineup.

“They’re really good so you get hot at the right time and if you got nine guys doing their thing, that’s really what we have,” Coste said. “You look at the better teams in the league, they got a strong five or six guys, especially a strong one, two, three, four. Pretty much one through nine, we can kind of keep coming at you. Everyone’s got to worry about Leo Pina and Correlle Prime and then it makes them forget about Jordan George and Will Zimmerman and Manny Boscan and guys like that.”