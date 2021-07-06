The Market @ West Acres Returns

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Market at West Acres is back up and running after shutting down operations last year due to the pandemic.

It’s a partnership with the mall and the Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society to bring fresh produce to people. Some of the produce includes peas, potatoes, and onions. The market will be running until October 16th in the west parking lot of West Acres.

It is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 5. On Saturdays, it will be open from 9 to 3.

“Our biggest thing with growing and selling here in the Red River Valley is we want people to know where their food is coming from, especially when you’re concerned about your health and what you’re putting in your body. It’s really important for people to know who grew their food, where it was grown, how it was grown, and when it was picked so you can get the freshest and most nutritious food that is out there,” Bill Erbes Farm Veggie Pro Austin Wittmier said.

The market will be open regardless of weather conditions.