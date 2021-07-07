Former RedHawk McGovern Making Most of Opportunity in Double A With Cardinals

Made three starts throwing 20 strikeouts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It took 10 years and setting the American Association strikeouts record for former RedHawks pitcher Kevin McGovern’s dream to become a reality.

Now that its happened, the 32-year old hasn’t looked back since taking the mound for the Double A -Springfield Cardinals.

McGovern debuted on June 17th throwing an inning and a third with two strikeouts. Making three starts since he’s recorded 20 strikeouts over 16 and two-thirds innings.

Being the oldest player in the league is not slowing him down. The southpaw made lasting relationships playing independent ball especially with his old manager Chris Coste and hopes his journey inspires others.

“He’s also been through the indy ball and came up with the Phillies so I got to really know him as the 33 year old rookie. A very similar aspect to what I’m trying to go far and he was just great with the pitching staff,” McGovern said. “I’m realizing it’s not just a great story for me. It’s just a great story for indy guys. Hopefully organizations are starting to know indy guys who are working really hard and doing the right thing. They have a place in major league baseball and hopefully they get they’re shot too.”

McGovern isn’t the only former F-M player on the Springfield roster. Tyler Pike is there with him and seen action in six games.