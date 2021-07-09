Jamestown AD Credits New Facility To “Cooperative Spirit” With Community

A new Football facility on the University of Jamestown campus will be home to the Jimmies and Jamestown High teams

JAMESTOWN, ND (KVRR) – The University of Jamestown is continuing work on a new Football facility at Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium. The project is expected to be completed and ready for use by the fall.

The multi-million dollar venture is funded by donors, alumni, and of the community. It includes a state-of-the-art turf field with irrigation, bleachers, press box, game operations, and lights. The prior facility didn’t need to be illuminated with games played on the middle of Saturdays but this one will be home to another team playing the night before: Jamestown High.

There had been a push in the area for a new high school field, as the Blue Jays’ one had worn down. Athletic Director Sean Johnson applauds the unity between the school and community.

“Our two institutions, the high school is so close to the University of Jamestown and we had a facility that needed to be renovated and for us to be able to come together for what’s not just good for Jamestown High School or what’s good for the University of Jamestown to be able to come together for what’s great for the city of Jamestown that I think is a real attribute to the cooperative spirit that we have here in our city,” Johnson said.