Lacey the rooftop dog loves people watching

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A dog who likes to hang out on the roof of her home is raising a few concerns throughout the community.

Four-year-old Lacey is a Golden Retriever who loves to people watch from the roof of her family’s garage. Her owners have had Lacey since 2018 and say a few neighbors have stopped by thinking she was stuck.

The first time Lacey went up to the roof, her family was frantically looking for her thinking she had gone missing.

“My husband couldn’t find her in the backyard; nowhere to be found, he looked up and she’s looking down at him from the roof of the garage. She’s okay, she doesn’t need to be rescued. She is a very odd dog. She’s not afraid of heights,” Lacey’s owner Wendilee Solomon said.

Wendilee says Lacey has never jumped off the roof and she is always supervised by a family member while people watching.