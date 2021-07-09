Playing for RedHawks Allows Nick Novak to Reconnect with Minnesota Roots

Shortstop staying the summer in Moorhead with his cousins, the Walthall's while playing in American Association

FARGO, N.D. — “Ever since I was a kid, my goal was to always play beyond college.”

And that dream has become a reality as Nick Novak is one of the latest additions to the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks roster.

The Mankato native is the youngest player on the line-up card having just finished his fifth year at Angelo State in Texas. With the Rams, Novak helped lead quite the run taking them the furthest they’ve ever gone to the semifinals of the division two college world series. One run away from the finals.

“Just to be able to play in it especially in my last year, it’s pretty cool to say I was there,” Novak said. “Those teams they get to the world series and its not just by luck. They’re playing their best baseball and doing everything right to be successful. That’s what we did this year. We just came up a bit short but overall the experience I’ll remember forever.”

It was a quick turnaround for Novak. Less than a month later, he’s already playing pro ball and dressing with the RedHawks. It all happened after his former Northwoods League coach connected him to the organization. Now the focus early on is adapting from the college game to the pros.

“Its just like summer ball. The everyday grind that goes into it,” Novak said. “School ball, you’re doing something everyday but here you’re playing every single day. You’re playing against better competition. Guys who played in pro organizations before so the competition just keeps getting better and better. Going from metal to wood bat is a big transition. Just everyday taking a little from it and try to get better.”

When Novak’s not playing ball, it gives him the chance to reconnect with his family of winners. His uncle, MSUM men’s basketball coach, Chad Walthall and und football commits and his cousins Brady and Blake. It makes the experience of being here that much better.

“I didn’t get to see them as much growing up just because they lived in Iowa and now in Moorhead,” Novak said. :Just being able to see them more and more and they can come to the games anytime they want. My family back home can come anytime not being too far from here. For them to be able to take me in for the rest of the summer and a bit of the fall, I can’t thank them enough.”

So far Novak has seen action in six games. Mostly coming in to pinch hit. He has two career hits with the most recent being his first home run against Milwaukee on July 2nd.