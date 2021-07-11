Red River Open Growing The Game With Help From Local Players

The tournament ran through the weekend with prizes totaling $7,000

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Red River Open is attracting high end tennis players to come and serve and leave it all on the court.

“Fargo is the perfect venue for this event,” said tournament director Oliver Summers.

“It’s great I mean it’s a nice facility everyone is so nice around here its a lot of people watching its super fun,” said UND tennis player Andrea Jansson.

The annual July tennis tournament offers cash prizes to winners, and quarterfinalists and semifinalists in the open divisions.

“It’s been going for as long as I’ve been here and I’ve been here for 20 years so it’s a long standing event so it’s definitely an established tournament in the community,” said Summers.

The tournament consisted of 64 men and 14 women who came from all over the region to compete including top seeds Nick Beaty from Wayzata, MN and UND’s Andrea Jansson.

“So much fun. I mean it’s such a difference. Last year everyone was still scared we had different balls and stuff and now it feels a little bit more normal to get together in groups and play doubles and stuff. Now it’s fun to be able to win,” said Jansson.

“This is huge to get this many people from out of town coming to Fargo and what we found is that the tournament has grown and grown because people are ready to travel and they are ready to get out and they can play outside safely. It’s really fun to see people from so many different areas come together in Fargo and play tennis,” said Summers.