Legionnaires’ disease linked to Minnesota hotel

ALBERT LEA, Minn. State health officials say they’re investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Albert Lea hotel.

They say early evidence suggests the source of the respiratory disease may be the spa at the at the Ramada by Wyndham.

Minnesota Department of Health investigators have identified two lab-confirmed cases among individuals from unrelated groups who spent time in the pool and hot tub area around the last weekend of June.

One person remains hospitalized. The other was hospitalized for a time, but has since been discharged. Health officials say Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia with lung inflammation usually caused by infection.