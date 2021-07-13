Importance of protecting skin from the sun

Importance of Wearing Sunblock

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –Essentia Health is helping bring awareness to the effects sun damage can have on the skin.

As July is UV Safety Awareness Month, medical professionals are stressing the importance of wearing sunblock as well as sun protecting clothing on a daily basis. Medical staff say an ounce of sunscreen is sufficient enough for the whole body, but it should be reapplied every two hours for full protection. It can help to avoid sun damage that can lead to skin cancers.

“Use sunscreen regularly and often. It’s a simple thing you can do and what we don’t want to happen in the future is for you to come and see us for frequent biopsies and removals of skin cancer. If you can just get on that early and use sun protection, hopefully it can save you some trouble in the future,” Essentia Health Dermatologist Dr. Daniel Kim said.

Dr. Kim says even sunglasses can help protect against sun damage and cataracts.