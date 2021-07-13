Marlins, Royals, Perfect Situations for NDSU’s Hostetler, Harm

Bennett Hostetler selected by Miami Marlins in 18th round, Parker Harm signed as undrafted free agent

FARGO, N.D. — After the NCAA Regionals came to an end for North Dakota State baseball, Bennett Hostetler and Parker Harm were hearing interests from MLB organizations.

Now on the last day of the Draft both get their shot at the next level.

Hostetler went in the 18th round to the Miami Marlins becoming the first Bison selected since 2016 and the fourth picked in the last eight years. The Summit League player of the year worked out pre-draft for both the Marlins and the Kansas City Royals.

The Marlins ended up showing the most interest going to his home state of Montana to see him again. For the shortstop, there are many plus for joining their organizations.

“They’re an upcoming organization with new leadership,” Hostetler said. “It’s hard not to ignore the fact that Derek Jeter is a big part of it. Me being a shortstop, that’s pretty cool. With in the last few years or so, they’ve built that new stadium. All but one of their minor league teams are in the state of Florida. I’m just looking forward to new experiences.”

Hostetler will report to their facility in Florida over the next couple days.

Harm went undrafted, however the Royals provided an opportunity by signing him after the draft. The All-American threw a bullpen session in K.C. and both sides stayed in touch.

Scouts liked how he pitches left handed and from the slot. It makes Harm an easier prospect to develop further with in the farm system.

“They seemed to like me and had a lot of good talks with some of the head up guys,” Harm said. “Some of the scouts and for the draft I thought they would be the ones to talk me if I went. There were a couple other times besides them. I’m happy to get to sign with them and continue playing.”

Harm will also head to the Royals facility in Arizona over the next few days.