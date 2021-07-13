Minnesota PCA investigating Line 3 drilling fluid spill

Willow River/"Honor the Earth" Facebook

BRAINERD, Minn. – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says it’s investigating a spill of drilling fluid into the Willow River in Aitkin County last week during construction on the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline.

The agency says about 80 to 100 gallons of drilling fluid, or mud, were inadvertently released on July 6 at a construction site. Enbridge spokesperson Juli Kellner says that the company immediately shut down the drilling operation, and crews began containment and cleanup.

Environmental groups opposed to the Line 3 project criticized the release. They say the fine particles in drilling mud could impact aquatic life.

Line 3 would carry Canadian tar sands oil and regular crude from Alberta and across North Dakota and Minnesota to Wisconsin.