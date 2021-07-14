Jake Malec 2nd Bison Picked Up By Great Falls Voyagers

The Summit League Tournament MVP will join former Bison teammate, Nick Emanuel

GREAT FALLS, MO (KVRR) – Nick Emanuel isn’t the only former NDSU baseball player that’ll suit up for the Great Falls Voyagers in Montana. Jake Malec is trading in his green and yellow for red and black. It comes after the Summit League Tournament MVP hit .320 with nine homers and 32 RBI this past year. Malec finished the season as the conference leader in runs and second in hits behind Miami Marlins draftee, Bennet Hostetler.