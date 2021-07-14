Moorhead’s Dronen Drafted by Wichita Falls in NAHL Draft

Picked in the second round

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead Spud is moving on to the junior hockey level after being selected in the NAHL Draft.

The captain Max Dronen was picked by the Wichita Falls warriors from Texas in the second round.

The organization has a local scout who showed interest in Dronen all through his senior season.

After leading the Spuds in goals and to a state tournament appearance, the forward knows he can continue to make an impact based off conversations with the new team.

“I think he (the scout) knew I played a 200 foot game. I’m a real team player,” Dronen said. “I’m a good defensive forward. That’s what he liked about me and my game. I can also a little scoring touch. That’s what separates me from other players they were looking at.”

Dronen heads to Texas for camp at the end of July and then goes back in September for the start of the season.