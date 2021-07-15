45th Annual Downtown Fargo Street Fair kicks off

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – After last year’s cancelation, the hustle and bustle of the annual Downtown Fargo Street Fair is once again filling up the city.

They’re the sights and sounds Clemo Haddox of DC’s Juntiques has grown to love over the years.

“I’ve been here since 2011. I think my parents started doing this show in about 2000,” Haddox explained.

For more than 20 years, fair goers have been enticed by the hand-made wrought iron sculptures. But Haddox says he’s not just here for business; meeting new people is his favorite part of setting up shop.

“I really enjoy the area, I enjoy the people. A lot of good people up here,” he smiled.

Apparel companies Wheatheadz and Minnesota Awesome are a couple of the other roughly 200 vendors at this year’s fair.

“Oh, it’s a lot of fun. It’s fun to get to meet everybody, see people walk by our shirts, laugh at them,” co-owner Dan Gordon said.

The t-shirts are designed specifically for North Dakotans and Minnesotans to show off their state pride.

Gordon is newer to the fair but his brands are expanding quickly.

“2019 was our first year and we just had North Dakota stuff then, and then we realized there was a big demand for Minnesota stuff as well so this year we have a bigger booth,” he said.

But if antiques or t-shirts aren’t your thing, it’s likely you’ll find something at the fair that is.

Food, drinks, art, jewelry and entertainment are all available.

This is the first year the fair has been held since the completion of the Broadway Square renovation project.

“It’s also just a fun thing that you can do with your friends and your family. It’s a free event so come one, come all,” said Downtown Community Partnership Development Coordinator Lora Larson.

The fair ends on Saturday.

For a full list of activities and information on parking and the free shuttle, click here.