DGF Post 397 Gearing Up For Postseason Play

The legion squad heads to Ulen on Friday for the opening round of the Northwest South Sub-State

DILWORTH, MINN (KVRR) – With the help of mother nature, DGF Post 397 Baseball was able to get in one more practice before heading to Ulen for postseason play.

Allen Krueger’s squad is up bright and early Friday morning to head north for the sub-state tournament. Post 397 finished the regular season with a 19-7 record and winners in eight of their last nine games. It earned them the number two seed for the double elimination tournament.

Match-ups will be against team’s they’ve seen before like Frazee where both sides split the two previous meetings. Krueger knows there are advantages however also understands anyone can catch fire.

“They’re hitting the ball better and solid up and down the line,” Krueger said. “I think you know the teams from the standpoint of catching arm, you know what kids have speed so that kind of familiarity. But it seems like anything that happens in the regular season doesn’t necessarily translate to the postseason. Sometimes teams play better here at the end of the year.”

“We’ve been playing these teams since we were very young and we’ve been playing against them and competing and they’re always good close games,” said outfielder Brandon Watt. “We always bring our A game so they end up being really fun games.”

The tournament runs through championship Sunday in Ulen. Breckenridge is the top seed and plays the night cap against Pelican Rapids. Barnesville and New York Mills will get in going in the morning followed by DGF’s match-up with Frazee and Hawley against the host squad Twin-Valley-Ulen-Hitterdahl. We’ll have the highlights for you Friday on sports extra.