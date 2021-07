RedHawks Use Five-Run Third Inning to Beat Gary Southshore

RedHawks take the series with the win

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks hit three home runs and racked up a five-run third inning to top Gary Southshore, 7-6 and take the series.

John Siliviano increased his team lead in home runs to 12 while Jordan George and Correlle Prime now have 10, tied with Leo Pina for second on the team..

RedHawks start a four-game set with Winnipeg starting Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field.