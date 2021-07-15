Rustad Gets Wins No. 401, 402 as Post 2 Takes Doubleheader Over Bismarck

Fargo defeated Bismarck in the first of an evening double header

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Six state championships, one regional championship and an American Legion World Series runner-up finish is already an impressive resume for Fargo Post 2 coach Luke Rustad. That wasn’t enough for him, though knotting win 400 this past weekend.

Rustad did not even know he reached the career milestone when it happened. Assistant coach Gunner Linstaedt addressed it to the team after their win over Mankato East.

For Mr. 400, its an accomplishment that dates back to taking over the program and wanting to carry on the mentality of those who came before him.

“When I was a kid coming down here to the ballpark, there was a program I was looking at where coach Harter was before me and he still has the wins record but it was the product and the pride,” Rustad said. “Everything that went with it is what mattered. For me, that’s how I wanted it. What it means to put on that jersey. For our alumni, our kids and us continuing to do our job to get victories.”

Rustad’s squad opened up a doubleheader against Bismarck with a 4-1 win scoring their first two runs in the 2nd inning and taking game two.