NDSU’s Griesel Taking Name, Image, Likeness to a Whole New Level

Griesel is donating 20 percent of profits made from NIL to Landon's Light Foundation

FARGO, N.D. — Since the NCAA allowed their athletes to benefit off their name, image and likeness earlier this month, there have been very few examples of athletes adding a charitable component to it. One of those is right here in Fargo with North Dakota State men’s basketball player Sam Griesel.

Bison fans know the contributions guard Sam Griesel has made on the basketball court this season finishing second on the team in scoring and assists, however going forward in his career, Greisel will be known for much more than that.

Earlier this week, the rising senior announced on social media he’ll be donating 20 percent of whatever’s earned from name, image and likeness to the Landon’s Light foundation taking some inspiration from Oklahoma quarterback, Spencer Rattler who’s putting earnings aside for underfunded communities.

“That’s what got me thinking about the Landon’s Light foundation and if I could do the same thing so I saw it and went from there,” Griesel said.

Griesel has been working with the foundation, which provides funding for families whose children are battling tough medical conditions, as an intern and by making this decision it’s all part of a bigger goal for him.

“Really I just want to spread awareness for the foundation. If I can do that through promoting brands,” Griesel said. “Keeping Landon’s Light with me at all times. Landon lived his life the way I want to live mine and if I can spread that around the community, I would love to do that.”

It all stems from a relationship that was formed with West Fargo’s Landon Solberg, neighbor of head coach Dave Richman who battled a rare form of brain cancer. What was lost in a 20 month fight provided motivation for Griesel.

“Probably my first or second weekend here in Fargo my freshman year. In the summer we had a camp and at the time, he wasn’t doing too well an coach Richman told him to come hang around me and be a coach,” Griesel said. “That’s really when I got to know him personally and then his story and family. Since day one, he’s really inspired me to be a better person and live life to the fullest.”

Griesel said there haven’t been any offers coming his way yet, however, he hopes by getting the word out it creates that opportunity.