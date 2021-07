RedHawks Put Up 16 Runs in Win Over Winnipeg

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks scored runs in all but one inning to handle the Winnipeg Goldeyes at home, 16-6.

Sam Dexter had four RBI while Kevin Krause, Dylan Kelly, Alex Boxwell and Manny Boscan all had two.

Game two of the four-game series is Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field with a 6 P.M. first pitch.