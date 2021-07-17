Fargo Air Museum Hosts Youth Aviation Camp Every Month

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Kids are making their way to the Fargo Air Museum for Youth Aviation Camp.

“It’s one of the more advanced camps in the area. We’re always talking with other museums and trying to make sure we’re on the cutting edge of education for our youth,” Fargo Air Museum Executive Director Ryan Thayer said.

The Fargo Air Museum is giving kids and parents a chance to dive deeper into aviation, stem, and steam-based topics.

“Offering an outlet for kids to come in and enjoy the museum. Falling in love with airplanes. Learn a bit more about airplanes and then dive into the technical stuff for that advanced education,” Thayer said.

Kids are separated into age groups. Ages 6 to 10 in one class and ages 11 to 18 in another.

Thayer says “We have the older kids developing a geocache here at the museum. Then our younger kids are using magnetic putty to work with compasses and learn how compasses work and get into more detail on navigation.”

Director Thayer says these camps are a way for kids to have hands-on experience.

“Come check us out. You’ll have a lot of fun. It’s not your typical education, where there’s a lecture. It’s very hands-on. You get to play with robotics, legos, and putty. It’s just a lot of fun, so we have two free camps a month, so there is no cost and no obligation. Come in and have a good time,” Thayer said.

Thayer says exciting events are coming up soon.

“Next week is our Introduction to Aviation course on mechanics and avionics and then next month we have something very special. We’re doing a young eagles flight, so your kid can come in and actually get up in a plane with a pilot and go fly around Fargo. Real-world experience in an aircraft,” Thayer said.

