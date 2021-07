Post 2 And Moorhead To Meet In “The Pete” Championship

both teams advances in their sections and will play each other at Jack Williams Stadium on Sunday

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Fargo Post 2 took down Coon Rapids, 7-1, while the Moorhead Blues defeated Brainerd, 10-2. Both squads will meet in “The Jim Pettersen FM Invitational” Championship game on Sunday at Jack Williams Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00pm.