Redhawks Put On Another Hit Parade In Saturday’s Win

FM won their third game in a row on Saturday evening

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 12-5, on Saturday evening at Newman Outdoor Field. Chris Coste’s squad scored in the opening inning on a Leo Pina RBI single. They’d bring home another in the 4th before tallying 4 runs in the next frame, followed by five in the 6th.

Austin Ver Steeg pitched seven innings of one run ball, walking one, and striking out six. It was his second straight start allowing just one earned run.

Things got a bit dicey in the 9th when Mark Finkelnburg surrendered four runs for the second time in the last four outings. But it wasn’t enough for the Goldeyes to overcome another offensive barrage from FM, who improves to (31-24) on the year.

With tonight's win, the @FMRedHawks have scored 10 or more runs 14 times this season. 😳 — Jackson Roberts (@JRobertsTV1) July 18, 2021

FM has won thirteen of the fourteen games they’ve scored ten or more runs in this season.

Both teams wrap up the series tomorrow at 1:00pm.