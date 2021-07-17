Vinyl Giant hosts final Record Store Day of the year

Today is when anyone can find new record releases that are only found in stores.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Vinyl Giant is hosting its last Record Store Day for the year.

Due to the pandemic, the event was hosted on two days this year versus one. Today is when anyone can find new record releases that are only found in stores. The records released today are not found online or at big-box retailers. Co-Owner of Vinyl Giant Erica Sponsler says some of the records are in color vinyl and some have 180 pressing.

She says today’s event is a chance for customers to purchase limited edition vinyl records.

“It’s just a really fun day, where the focus is on the customers and being able to put something fun and unique in their hands that they can’t get anywhere else and it’s about the culture of record stores as well. It’s a really fun day and it’s always fun to go to Record Store Day, but this day is extra special,” Sponsler said.

Anyone can still check out new release records by heading over to Vinyl Giant.