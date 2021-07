Post 2 Takes Down Moorhead To Win “The Pete”

Fargo won the tournament for the second straight year

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Fargo Post 2 took down the Moorhead Blues, 5-3, in the “Jim Pettersen FM Invitational” Championship game. Moorhead opened the score in the 1st on a David Lindell 2-RBI base hit. Fargo came back for a 5-run 2nd and held on to repeat as champs.