Redhawk Bats Cool Off In Loss To Winnipeg

FM gave up eight runs in the first five innings of Sunday's loss

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – After battering the Goldeyes for 28 runs on 39 hits in the first two games of their four-game series, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks’ bats fell silent in a 10-5 loss to the Winnipeg (26-28) on Sunday afternoon with 2,054 fans on hand at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks scored three runs in the eighth inning of Sunday afternoon’s game, but Fargo-Moorhead (31-25) fell short in their comeback attempt.

RHP Gage Hinsz (3-3) started his seventh home game of the season and gave up eight runs on eight hits and four walks in 5.1 innings pitched. Hinsz struck out four batters and got his third loss of the season. RHP Luke Lind (0-1) relieved Hinsz in the sixth inning and gave up two runs on three hits but struck out two batters in 1.2 innings pitched. LHP Tevin Murray (1-0) pitched the final two innings and allowed two hits, but struck out two batters.

The RedHawks were held to only three hits through the first five innings and didn’t score until a Manuel Boscan (3-for-5, two runs scored) RBI-double in the sixth inning. Right fielder John Silviano extended his hitting streak to 20 games and was 2-for-4 with two singles. Dylan Kelly (2-for-4) continued his hot streak and was the only other RedHawks batter with more than one hit in the loss.

Goldeyes’ right-handed starter Pete Perez (3-1) had a great performance on the mound as he got the win and only allowed two runs on five hits and two walks. Perez struck out four and retired the first 10 batters to start the game. LHP Travis Seabrooke (2-0) came into the game in the sixth inning and allowed only one hit in 1.1 innings. RHP Nate Antone (0-1) gave up three runs on three hits in one third of an inning before being replaced by LHP Jose Jose (0-1). Jose pitched the final 1.2 innings of the game and gave up one hit, facing just one over the minimum in his appearance.

Winnipeg had an all-around effort in the batter’s box as three different players (Tyler Hill, Logan Hill, and Wes Darvill) each had at least two hits, two runs batted in, and a run scored in the game. The Goldeyes scored two or more runs in four different innings and had at least one hit in seven different innings.

The RedHawks and Goldeyes will conclude their series with a 7:02 p.m. game Monday night at Newman Outdoor Field. RHP Logan Nissen (3-4, 4.82 ERA) is the expected starter for Fargo-Moorhead in the series finale.

Courtesy: FM Redhawks