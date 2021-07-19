RedHawks Win on Night Team Retires Jake Laber’s Number

The late pitcher gets No. 10 retired before the game against Winnipeg

FARGO, N.D. — Its July 19th and its only fitting that before Monday’s game against the Winnipeg Goldeyes that the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks retired the greatest number 19 in their franchise’s history, Jake Laber.

No pitcher has spent more time on the mound for the RedHawks than Laber. The Fargo North, Post 2 and North Dakota State alum is the only to start in 100 games and holds records for wins, strikeouts and innings pitched.

Laber’s name and number will forever hold a spot at Newman Outdoor field alongside Jeff Bettinger’s 35 and Jeff Mathis’s number 9.

It’s a bittersweet moment for all involved after the RedHawks legend tragically passed away in 2016.

<It makes us miss Jake even more then we do already but it was such a special night,” his mom Deb said. “We were so honored that the RedHawks wanted to retire Jake’s number. They mean so much to use and whenever we come here we feel close to Jake. Everybody here has been so close to as well and when we here it’s like family.”

Both parents say they attend 10 games a summer and to now have their son’s number retired makes it even more special.

F-M won it for Jake shutting out Winnipeg, 8-0.