UND Hockey’s Berry “Excited” to Revive Old Rivalries in 2021-22 Schedule

Play Quinnipiac in rematch of 2016 National Championship Game

FARGO, N.D. — With how hot it has been outside it’s time to think cooler thoughts especially or all those North Dakota hockey fans out there. The 2021-22 season schedule is out!.

There are 11 non-conference games featured including two home series with Cornell and Minnesota over thanksgiving weekend and the second week in January.

A road match-up against Quinnipiac in October with both sides meetin- for the first time since the 2016 national title game along with the hall of fame game against Penn state Halloween weekend in Nashville.

The slate of NCHC match-ups returns to the normal format of home and home series starting with Denver on November 5th and ending with Omaha on March 5th.

What excites head coach Brad Berry is getting to revive some of those old rivalries.

“What we like to do here at North Dakota is go out and see other programs,” Berry said. :”Not only out here where we are west and centrally located but go out on the east coast. Try to give our student athletes that experience of being out east. Were going to Quinnipiac this year and excited about doing that. It relives the game we won a national championship in 2016 and the rivalry a little bit and they’ll come here the year after.”

The series with Minnesota and Cornell will also be played again the following season.