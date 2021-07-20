Breckenridge Legion Baseball Riding Unbeaten Streak into Sub-State Tournament

Earned number one seed from the south

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — Breckenridge Post 53 baseball has been on an absolute tear this summer. After going undefeated in district play, Breck took the northwest south sub-state title over DGF and now move on as the top seed from the south at the sub-state tournament.

Post 53 is no stranger making it this far in the postseason. They were in this exact same spot in 2019, the last time it was played and went on to the state tournament.

What’s made the difference this time around? Offense. Breck outscored their opponents 44-17 and hit a .404 team batting average this past weekend. On the season as a whole their run differential over opponents — is an eye popping 158-45.

However, the coaches and players know to continue on this run its going to take beating the best of the best.

“I don’t think we’ve played a seven-inning game where all seven we’ve played great. We’ve had a lot where there is five great innings and maybe a few mistakes. Six great innings and a few mistakes. We haven’t even played all seven extremely well without one bad inning. We’ve been able to get away with that. In order to win this tournament, you have to play a complete game. There is little room for mistakes.”

“I don’t really care about the streak and the record and how well were doing because with playoffs teams will be ready to come play. We have to come out strong with a different approach because the way we’ve been playing all year you’re not guaranteed the same outcome.”

Breckenridge gets action underway Thursday in Red Lake Falls. They’ll take on the four seed from the north, Crookston. Roseau, is the other top seed matching up with Twin Valley-Ulen Hitterdahl. Other contests include DGF against Fosston and Warroad against New York Mills.

The tournament is double elimination running through the weekend.