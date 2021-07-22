Nelson Cruz traded to the Rays

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – 2021 All-Star Nelson Cruz is no longer a Twin.

Minnesota announced the 41-year-old and AA pitcher Calvin Faucher have been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays for AAA pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.

Cruz had a one year $13 million contract with the Twins.

In his three years with the ballclub, he hit .304, hit 76 home runs and drove in 191 runs.

The Dominican slugger won a Silver Slugger as a Twin in 2019. He also took home the 2020 Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award and the 2020 Espy’s Muhammed Ali Humanitarian Award.