Nelson Cruz traded to the Rays
MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – 2021 All-Star Nelson Cruz is no longer a Twin.
Minnesota announced the 41-year-old and AA pitcher Calvin Faucher have been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays for AAA pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.
Cruz had a one year $13 million contract with the Twins.
In his three years with the ballclub, he hit .304, hit 76 home runs and drove in 191 runs.
The Dominican slugger won a Silver Slugger as a Twin in 2019. He also took home the 2020 Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award and the 2020 Espy’s Muhammed Ali Humanitarian Award.
#MNTwins complete trade with Tampa Bay Rays.
Club acquires right-handed minor league pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman, in exchange for designated hitter Nelson Cruz and right-handed minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher.
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 22, 2021