Force’s Jack Peart And Tristan Broz Taken In NHL Draft

Both players were selected in the 2nd round on Saturday afternoon

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Fargo Force’s Jack Peart grew up in Minnesota, played hockey in the FM area, and is committed to Saint Cloud State. After that, he’ll have the opportunity to continue playing in his home state. The defensemen was taken 54th overall by the Wild in the 2nd round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, making him the 15th Minnesota native to be selected by the club and the first in seventeen years. It comes after the Saint Cloud State commit tallied seven points this past postseason, tied for the most. Xcel Energy Center is where he’s always wanted to be.

“I mean, you kind of black out when it happens,” Peart said. “It didn’t feel real honestly. It’s always been a dream of mine to play for the Minnesota Wild for sure. That’s the NHL team I watched growing up and just for me to get drafted by them and have a chance to play for them, it’s been really special for sure.”

He’s not the only former Force to hear his name called. Minnesota commit Tristan Broz was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2nd round (58th overall). The 6’0 forward finished with 51 points last season, the 12th most across the USHL. He had eleven more in the playoffs, good for the second most. Broz is a Minnesota guy so the natural assumption would be he’s a Wild fan, right? Not so fast.

“It’s been pretty hard to describe honestly,” Broz said. “Its been such a whirlwind of emotions the entire day. I’m just really thankful for the Penguins organization drafting me. It’s pretty funny, actually, a lot of people might say this, but I truly have since I was a little kid been a big penguins fan. I always loved Crosby when I was younger so it kind of feels a little full circle.”