NDSU And UND In Top 3 Of Missouri Valley Preseason Poll

The Bison received the 2nd most votes and Fighting Hawks received the 3rd most

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Missouri Valley Football Preseason polls and All-team Selections are out. Both NDSU and UND made quite the impression on the committee.

The Bison got 435 votes, good for second behind South Dakota State, who had 19 more. The Fighting Hawks come in right behind them with 357, after clinching a playoff berth in their first season in the conference, a feat no team in the Missouri Valley has ever accomplished. They were (5-2) overall.

The Bison come off (7-3) spring campaign, falling to Sam Houston in the FCS Quarterfinals, only their second time falling short of the championship game in ten years. They’ll have 20 returners.

“In the spring of 21, we played 32 freshman in games,” NDSU Head Coach Matt Entz said. “Fifteen of them started. They all have a year of experience, a year of reps, a year of practice under their belt and now those kids aren’t freshman anymore.”

“We’re a fairly young football team and we’ve got to address some things here in fall camp,” said UND Head Coach Bubba Schweigert. “Our three inside guys will be new guys at Center and the two Guards this year so that’s one place we really need to develop.”

Both teams open the season on September 4th.