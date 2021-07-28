NDSU’s Larsen: Destination Game at U.S. Bank Stadium” was an Easy Choice

BDSU to play Eastern Washington at Vikings home field September 2, 2023

FARGO, N.D — For the second time in four years, North Dakota State football heads east down interstate 94 to play a game in the twin cities. Mark your calendars its set for September 2nd, 2023, at the home of the Minnesota Vikings, U.S. Bank stadium against Eastern Washington.

The last match-up in Minneapolis was a good one for the Bison opening the 2019 season by putting up 57 points in a win over Butler at Target Field. This will be the sixth-all time meeting as NDSU has won four of the last five including their playoff quarterfinal showdown this past April.

After over 34,00 fans attended the last neutral site game, athletic director Matt Larsen said going back to that area was an easy decision.

“There was definitely a concerted effort to have it be a top 25 top 15 match-up if we could. Just really from the day we called Eastern Washington it was something they were interested even though it’s just a one time come out here,” Larsen said. “It’s an opportunity to play in an nfl stadium and have a really good game. I think our fans would enjoy and be more of a presence down there and it may be something we do every 3-4 years.”

It’ll be the first college football game played at U.S. Bank.