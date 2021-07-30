Twins trading pitcher José Berríos to Toronto Blue Jays
Get two top prospects in return
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The Minnesota Twins are trading pitcher José Berríos to the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays confirmed the trade on Twitter. In return, the Twins are getting Simeon Woods Richardson, a 20-year-old right-handed pitcher and Austin Martin, a 22-year-old shortstop.
This season, Berríos is 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA. He was scheduled to start in Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.
The Twins are expected to address the media at 4:30 p.m.
The trade deadline is at 3 p.m.