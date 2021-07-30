UND Football Looking to Utilize Weah in Even More Explosive Ways This Fall

Moorhead native is a preseason all-American

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota football is coming off a successful first spring in the Missouri Valley claiming a share of the league after being picked to finish sixth.

It was a breakout season for running back Otis Weah who became an all-American after finishing top ten nationally in rushing yards, yards per carry, rushing touchdowns and yards per game. Weah is one of eight returners to a young offense who will look to pick up where it left off.

Head coach Bubba Schweigert says that starts with getting his star to find even more ways to be explosive.

“He wants to be a complete back. Touching the ball out of the backfield. Pass protecting,” Schweigert said. “We can challenge him with that. He loves practicing. I can tell you that. He loves it. He’ll get better in other areas. We’ll count the number he gets and still have to be smart about it. Early in the year you have to understand its an 11-game season and have to earn the 12th game. You have to get him enough because he’s a tough player, top in the program and the league so any opportunity he gets helps us win games.”

The Fighting Hawks are picked to finish third and have eight preseason all-conference players.